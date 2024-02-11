CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70,484 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,327,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,769,000 after purchasing an additional 30,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $329.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.60 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.54.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.61.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

