Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

Several research firms recently commented on CWK. Wolfe Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CWK

Insider Transactions at Cushman & Wakefield

Institutional Trading of Cushman & Wakefield

In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,828.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 1.6 %

CWK opened at $10.32 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.