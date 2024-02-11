D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,864,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PEAK. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.05.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of PEAK opened at $17.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 13.97%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

