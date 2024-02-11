D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 203.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,664 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after acquiring an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,251,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,914,000 after acquiring an additional 128,168 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,751,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,169,000 after buying an additional 164,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81,399 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in nVent Electric by 68.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,952,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,534 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVT. Citigroup upped their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.79. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $66.09.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Stories

