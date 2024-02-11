DA Davidson Increases Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $17.50

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at DA Davidson from $17.00 to $17.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COTY. StockNews.com cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.94.

NYSE:COTY opened at $11.62 on Friday. Coty has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.89.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Coty by 1,536.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

