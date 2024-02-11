Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $17.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DANGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dana from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Dana by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 3.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dana by 121.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dana by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAN stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 2.55.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

