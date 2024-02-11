Danaos (DAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $7.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $239.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.31 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 59.29%. On average, analysts expect Danaos to post $29 EPS for the current fiscal year and $29 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Danaos stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.88. Danaos has a one year low of $51.19 and a one year high of $80.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Danaos’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Danaos by 34.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Danaos in the second quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 70.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 321.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

