Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Up 6.4%

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2024

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFNGet Free Report)’s share price was up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 620,705 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 224,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Defense Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$60.78 million, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Defense Metals news, Director Andrew Burgess sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total value of C$26,000.00. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Defense Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.