Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Up 6.4%

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 620,705 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 224,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
The company has a market capitalization of C$60.78 million, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20.
In other Defense Metals news, Director Andrew Burgess sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total value of C$26,000.00. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.
