Desjardins Lowers BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$55.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BCE. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$57.25 to C$55.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on BCE from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.04.

BCE stock opened at C$50.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$49.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$53.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.98.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

