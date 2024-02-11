DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Gap Down to $127.05

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $127.05, but opened at $123.00. DexCom shares last traded at $121.95, with a volume of 1,482,970 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.64.

DexCom Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.34 and its 200 day moving average is $108.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 27.88%. DexCom’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $45,538.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,825,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $45,538.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,825,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,785. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of DexCom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,857,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $230,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of DexCom by 529.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 167,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 141,065 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

