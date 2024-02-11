Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stake Decreased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FANG opened at $151.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.15.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

