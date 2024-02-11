Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.00

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.76, with a volume of 6620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.37.

Digimarc Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $838.42 million, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.23.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Digimarc by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Digimarc by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digimarc by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Digimarc by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 23,624 shares during the period. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.