DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,134 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.36% of DigitalBridge Group worth $10,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,790,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,065,000 after acquiring an additional 727,864 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,862,000 after acquiring an additional 197,745 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth $8,288,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 1.4 %

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $20.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DigitalBridge Group

About DigitalBridge Group

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.