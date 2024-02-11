DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Up 7.6%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.70 and last traded at $39.52. Approximately 304,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 823,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.74.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded DigitalOcean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59.

In related news, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $4,324,948.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,699,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,756,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

