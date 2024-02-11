Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned about 0.35% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,190.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $117,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR opened at $21.77 on Friday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $705.35 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

