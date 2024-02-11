Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.61

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.61 and last traded at $80.28, with a volume of 685309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.69.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECL. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $16,915,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 71,587 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,487,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 61.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

