Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Dollar General worth $13,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $135.21 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $233.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.