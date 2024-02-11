Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.80

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.80 and last traded at $64.50, with a volume of 6892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.29.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.42. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $6,014,631.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,486,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,515,478.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 5,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $311,196.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,474 shares in the company, valued at $31,063,526.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $6,014,631.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,486,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,515,478.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,338 shares of company stock valued at $13,436,673. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

