DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. DoubleDown Interactive had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. On average, analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DDI stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. DoubleDown Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $446.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. ( NASDAQ:DDI Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. 9.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

