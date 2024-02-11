Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Dover worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 15.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Dover by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of Dover by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 137,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DOV opened at $160.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $162.48.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

