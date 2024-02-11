Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) vs. NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Financial Analysis

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) and Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NIKE and Dr. Martens’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIKE $51.22 billion 3.11 $5.07 billion $3.42 30.56 Dr. Martens N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NIKE has higher revenue and earnings than Dr. Martens.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

63.4% of NIKE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of NIKE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NIKE and Dr. Martens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIKE 10.28% 37.41% 14.15% Dr. Martens N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NIKE and Dr. Martens, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIKE 2 9 21 0 2.59 Dr. Martens 0 2 0 0 2.00

NIKE presently has a consensus target price of $123.62, indicating a potential upside of 18.30%. Given NIKE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NIKE is more favorable than Dr. Martens.

Summary

NIKE beats Dr. Martens on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks. It also sells a line of performance equipment and accessories comprising bags, sport balls, socks, eyewear, timepieces, digital devices, bats, gloves, protective equipment, and other equipment for sports activities under the NIKE brand; and various plastic products to other manufacturers. In addition, the company markets apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel; and licenses unaffiliated parties to manufacture and sell apparel, digital devices, and applications and other equipment for sports activities under NIKE-owned trademarks. It sells its products to footwear stores; sporting goods stores; athletic specialty stores; department stores; skate, tennis, and golf shops; and other retail accounts through NIKE-owned retail stores, digital platforms, independent distributors, licensees, and sales representatives. NIKE, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

