Dye & Durham (DND) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Dye & Durham Stock Up 2.5 %

DND stock opened at C$13.93 on Friday. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of C$7.46 and a 52 week high of C$21.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72. The company has a market cap of C$931.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.12.

Insider Transactions at Dye & Durham

In other news, insider Plantro Ltd. acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$378,750.00. Corporate insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

