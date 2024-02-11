Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DT. Guggenheim began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $113,302.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,008.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,896 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,653. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

