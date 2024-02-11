Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Trading Down 4% After Analyst Downgrade

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dynatrace traded as low as $53.70 and last traded at $53.84. 1,567,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,581,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.07.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DT. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DT

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,008.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,896 shares of company stock worth $5,207,653. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.52, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.