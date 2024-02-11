Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Edison International worth $13,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $222,895,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Edison International by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,575,555,000 after purchasing an additional 946,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in Edison International by 38.8% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,719,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,885,000 after purchasing an additional 759,907 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $64.70 on Friday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.20%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

