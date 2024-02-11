Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $106.72 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

EMR opened at $103.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.78 and its 200-day moving average is $94.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $105.71.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

