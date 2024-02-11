Encompass Health Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Encompass Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst J. Haase anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EHC. Mizuho boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.89.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $72.93 on Friday. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $76.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.50.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Encompass Health by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

