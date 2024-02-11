Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 231.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $244.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.31. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $138.20 and a 1-year high of $246.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

