Encore Wire (WIRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Encore Wire Stock Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $244.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.31. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $138.20 and a 52 week high of $246.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.28 and a 200 day moving average of $189.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Wire
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.
About Encore Wire
Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.
