Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Down to $31.38

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.38, but opened at $30.54. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 10,229 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CL King started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAC

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $141.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 180.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.