Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Up to $10.70

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $11.44. Enovix shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 1,939,716 shares.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ENVX. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 17,310 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Enovix by 225.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
