Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Hits New 52-Week High at $127.06

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $127.06 and last traded at $126.74, with a volume of 138354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.36 and its 200 day moving average is $103.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 96.16 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Entegris by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Entegris by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 152,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 392,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,001,000 after purchasing an additional 52,060 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Entegris by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

