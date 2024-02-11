Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Position Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Entergy worth $10,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 32.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 24,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETR shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $111.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

