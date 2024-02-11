Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,144 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Entergy worth $112,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $111.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

