Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.92.
Several equities analysts have commented on EPD shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enterprise Products Partners
Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners
Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance
EPD stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71.
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.75%.
About Enterprise Products Partners
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enterprise Products Partners
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.