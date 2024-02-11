Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Equifax worth $12,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after acquiring an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,492,132,000 after acquiring an additional 795,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,104,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,142,358,000 after acquiring an additional 320,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.53.

Equifax Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $249.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

