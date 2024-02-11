Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AMETEK, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMETEK in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

AME has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AME opened at $168.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.94 and a 200-day moving average of $156.04. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $168.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

