ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Stock Price Down 3.2% Following Weak Earnings

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $97.73 and last traded at $100.49. Approximately 21,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 101,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.84.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $209,641,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,213,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,022,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.57.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

