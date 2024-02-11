Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Essex Property Trust worth $10,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESS opened at $229.80 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $252.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.40 and its 200-day moving average is $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 146.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

