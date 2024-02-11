EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) vs. HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Head-To-Head Contrast

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Free Report) and HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVmo and HeartCore Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $12.56 million 0.00 -$7.14 million N/A N/A HeartCore Enterprises $20.52 million 0.53 -$6.68 million ($0.13) -4.00

HeartCore Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than EVmo.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo N/A N/A N/A HeartCore Enterprises -13.46% -19.20% -9.91%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares EVmo and HeartCore Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

EVmo has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of EVmo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.1% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EVmo and HeartCore Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery gig companies. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

