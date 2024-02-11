Experian (LON:EXPN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,600 ($45.13) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPN. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($46.38) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($36.10) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($30.71) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,166 ($39.69).
In related news, insider Craig Boundy sold 226,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,192 ($40.02), for a total value of £7,219,218.72 ($9,050,042.27). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
