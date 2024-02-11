Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Farmland Partners in a report released on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Farmland Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Farmland Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

FPI opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $13.27. The company has a market cap of $544.07 million, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Farmland Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Farmland Partners’s previous None dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmland Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,755,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,393,000 after purchasing an additional 419,879 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 59,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmland Partners

(Get Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.