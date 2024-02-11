Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.96

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.96 and last traded at $24.46, with a volume of 1055608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Get Fastly alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fastly

Fastly Trading Up 4.3 %

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $460,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,862,273.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 31,482 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $511,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 271,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,690.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $460,031.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,862,273.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,321 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,822 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth $8,327,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,464,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,641,000 after purchasing an additional 525,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.