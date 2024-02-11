FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) and CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Head-To-Head Survey

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) and CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FAT Brands and CAVA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 CAVA Group 0 4 9 0 2.69

FAT Brands currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.94%. CAVA Group has a consensus target price of $48.20, suggesting a potential downside of 8.85%. Given FAT Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FAT Brands is more favorable than CAVA Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

6.3% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of CAVA Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of FAT Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FAT Brands and CAVA Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $407.22 million 0.36 -$126.19 million ($8.36) -1.11 CAVA Group $564.12 million 10.65 -$58.99 million N/A N/A

CAVA Group has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and CAVA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -31.64% N/A -7.97% CAVA Group -1.12% -13.72% -0.97%

Summary

CAVA Group beats FAT Brands on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

