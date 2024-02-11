Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTYGet Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 293,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 295,832 shares.The stock last traded at $38.72 and had previously closed at $38.71.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.02.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,540,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 417,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,657,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

