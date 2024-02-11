Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 86.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 178.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 487,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 311,980 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $51.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.03. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $51.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

View Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Financial

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.