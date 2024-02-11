Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,159 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $22,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,283,000.

Shares of FBND opened at $45.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.53.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

