Financial Comparison: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) versus Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Fidelis Insurance are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Fidelis Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 9.17% 13.48% 2.52% Fidelis Insurance 58.12% 19.67% 4.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Fidelis Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 1 7 1 3.00 Fidelis Insurance 0 4 4 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $35.11, suggesting a potential upside of 13.44%. Fidelis Insurance has a consensus price target of $17.06, suggesting a potential upside of 30.25%. Given Fidelis Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelis Insurance is more favorable than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

41.3% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of Fidelis Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Fidelis Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $835.41 million 1.40 $39.40 million $2.13 14.53 Fidelis Insurance $1.52 billion 1.02 $52.60 million N/A N/A

Fidelis Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, and other risk transfer opportunities. The company is also involved in specialty treaty reinsurance, and surety bonds and guarantees activities; and upstream energy, energy liability, and marine businesses; and provision of product recall and contamination, and marketing services. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

