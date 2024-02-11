Financial Survey: Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) & RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB)

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) and RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Alzamend Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Alzamend Neuro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alzamend Neuro and RayzeBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alzamend Neuro N/A -612.26% -207.52% RayzeBio N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alzamend Neuro 0 0 1 0 3.00 RayzeBio 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alzamend Neuro and RayzeBio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Alzamend Neuro presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,348.05%. RayzeBio has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential downside of 49.72%. Given Alzamend Neuro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alzamend Neuro is more favorable than RayzeBio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alzamend Neuro and RayzeBio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alzamend Neuro N/A N/A -$14.88 million ($1.51) -0.61 RayzeBio N/A N/A -$68.60 million N/A N/A

Summary

Alzamend Neuro beats RayzeBio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc., an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About RayzeBio

RayzeBio, Inc. develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

