Financial Survey: First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) & Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) and Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial $626.61 million 2.18 $157.06 million $1.54 8.67 Jeffersonville Bancorp $27.45 million N/A $9.30 million $2.74 6.20

First Commonwealth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp. Jeffersonville Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Commonwealth Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

66.7% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial 25.07% 13.78% 1.52% Jeffersonville Bancorp N/A 16.91% 1.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Commonwealth Financial and Jeffersonville Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.49%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Dividends

First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats Jeffersonville Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. In addition, it offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits. It also offers commercial mortgage, farmland, construction, real estate, agricultural, residential mortgage, home equity, installment, debt restructures, and other consumer loans. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

